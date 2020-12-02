The Salvation Army in need of Central Oregon ‘Red Kettle’ bell ringers

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- How do you feed 13 people in one hour? Be a bell ringer. The Salvation Army bell ringers are still needed to support the 2020 Red Kettle Season in Central Oregon.

Bell ringers are essential to the success of this program, which raises over $120,000 annually in Deschutes County and funds programs to serve those in the most need year-round.

This tradition started over 128 years ago and continues today as an easy way for people to help others in need.

“Volunteers are a large factor of the success of our annual kettle campaign,” said Captain Rachel Johnson, commanding officer of The Salvation Army of Central Oregon.

Due to COVID-19, The Salvation Army expects to see a greater need for services – more than any in recent history. With higher unemployment rates, The Salvation Army expects to help more people with Christmas assistance this year.

If you would like to volunteer to be a bell ringer this Christmas season, sign up online at RingOregon.org or donate at RedKettleBend.org

Bell ringing season started on November 21st and kettles will be located at many local retail sites through Christmas Eve.

Proceeds from the kettles will go to support programs and services for people in need in your community during the Christmas season and year-round.

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army, an evangelical part of the universal Christian church established in London in 1865, has been supporting those in need in His name without discrimination for 150 years. Nearly 30 million Americans receive assistance from The Salvation Army each year through the broadest array of social services that range from providing food for the hungry, relief for disaster victims, assistance for the disabled, outreach to the elderly and ill, clothing and shelter to the homeless and opportunities for underprivileged children. A total of 82 cents of every dollar The Salvation Army spends is used to support those services in 5,000 communities nationwide. For more information, go to bend.salvationarmy.org