Heating assistance available through NeighborImpact

Community Billboard

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- NeighborImpact's Energy Assistance program can provide financial assistance to income-qualified residents of the Tri-County area with electric and gas bills as well as propane, wood and oil.

The program has funds available and is accepting applications now.

To qualify for assistance, applicants must have a monthly gross income at or below the following limits (based on household size).

Services are provided on a first come, first served basis; Interested households are encouraged to submit their applications as soon as possible. You do not need to wait until your account is past due or disconnected. Currently Central Electric Cooperative, MidState Electric Cooperative and Wasco Electric Cooperative are resuming disconnections. If you receive a shut off notification from one of these utilities, please call them to get on a payment plan until your Energy Assistance application has been processed and funds arrive.

To learn more about NeighborImpact’s Energy Assistance or to apply, please visit https://www.neighborimpact.org/get-help/help-with-bills/home-energy-assistance/