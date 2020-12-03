Visit Bend teams with local artists for new photo book, in time for holiday giving

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Looking for a way to tuck Bend under the Christmas tree? A new photography collaboration is making that possible, just in time for the holidays.

Releasing December 3, 2020 Ineffable is a photo book created by Bend photographer and designer Richard Bacon, along with 33 local photographers and Visit Bend. The book features dozens of images showcasing Central Oregon’s landscapes, people, world class recreation, and urban settings.

“During a pandemic year, when so many people have been unable to travel, Ineffable offers a unique way to experience the beauty and character of Bend,” explained Nate Wyeth, Visit Bend’s VP of marketing + communication, as well as a contributing photographer. “Even better, all money made from this book will help protect Bend’s wild places.”

Ineffable is offered for a suggested donation of $15 to the Deschutes Trails Coalition, a non-profit land management organization tasked with maintaining and preserving Bend’s wild places.

Books are available at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District, and several other retail locations and coffee shops throughout Bend. Customers can make the suggested donation through Pledge for the Wild by texting WILD4BEND to 44321. A complete list of businesses where the book is available can be found at visitbend.com/ineffable.

“We expect Ineffable to be popular with holiday shoppers,” explained Beau Eastes, digital content manager of the Old Mill District, and also one of this year’s jurors for the book. “The photos are stunning, and do an amazing job capturing the essence of Bend.”

The book is 84 pages and printed on a special, uncoated stock using a unique printing technique designed to showcase photographic images. 2020 marks the second volume of this popular collection of Central Oregon photos. The first edition of Ineffable in 2019 raised nearly $10,000 for the Deschutes Trails Coalition.

For a glimpse at Ineffable, including a sampling of images contained in the book, visit www.visitbend.com/ineffable.

About Visit Bend:

Visit Bend is a non-membership, non-profit economic development organization dedicated to promoting tourism on behalf of the City of Bend. We’re a leading provider of information on Bend, Oregon hotels, restaurants, activities, and Oregon vacation planning. To learn more or to order a complimentary Official Visitor Guide to Bend, contact Visit Bend at 1-800-949-6086 or visit www.visitbend.com.

About Pledge for the Wild:

Pledge for the Wild is a collection of mountain towns across the western U.S. dedicated to supporting responsible tourism in wild places by creating a direct channel for visitors give back locally. To learn more, visit www.pledgewild.com.