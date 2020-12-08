Registration open for in-person 2021 Happy Girls Runs

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- If you’re looking for a little kick-start to fitness while connecting with thousands of women in a supportive running environment, look no further than the Happy Girls Runs, which offer 5K, 10K, and half marathon races in three beautiful Pacific Northwest locations.

All races are offered live and in-person for the 2021 season.

After recently hosting two live races in 2020, at a time when most event companies only offered virtual runs, Lay It Out Events has become a name that is synonymous with safe running events in the era of COVID-19.

With overwhelmingly positive reviews of the Happy Girls Sisters 2020 in-person race and solid support from the community, we are excited to offer an entire line-up of in-person races for 2021.

Now more than ever, athletes and fitness enthusiasts are looking for ways to stay motivated and healthy during these difficult times. Happy Girls offers the perfect avenue for attaining fitness goals, while adhering to strict protocols for social distancing and safe practices in healthy outdoor environments.

Happy Girls is all about embracing every woman’s fitness level as a way to support individual goals while bringing diverse groups of women together.

Check out the full schedule of 2021 Happy Girls Runs below:



Happy Girls Bend

May 29, 2021

We’ve got an all-new course for 2021! Grab your bestie and take in the beauty of Central Oregon as you embark on a tour of majestic scenery around Seventh Mountain Resort. You’ll be well-supported with multiple aid stations, medics and helpful event staff to make your day all about you and achieving your personal goals.

Happy Girls Spokane

September 18, 2021

This classic race course weaves through the beautiful trails of the Riverside State Park and along the stunning Spokane River. Experience the beautiful fall colors and see for yourself why Spokane is quickly becoming one of the running capitals of the west.



Happy Girls Sisters

October 30, 2021

Challenge yourself to the half marathon and enjoy beautiful single track, fast, flowy descents and amazing views of the Cascades on the Peterson Ridge trail system or have fun with the 5K which tours the scenic western-themed town of Sisters. Both races start and finish at the beautiful FivePine Resort, where you’ll be welcomed by crisp mountain air and towering Ponderosa pines.

Don’t forget we’ve added a virtual option too!

If traveling is not in the cards this year, we’ve still got you covered. Join the Happy Girls community virtually. Friends and family from afar can join in the Happy Girls spirit through the Virtual Happy Girls Runs! Fun swag is mailed to your door with a race tee and medal included with every entry.

Lay It Out Events produces more than 20 festivals, races and contract events each year. Events include Oregon WinterFest, Bend Fall and Summer Festivals, The Bite of Bend, The Little Woody, Cascades Wedding Show, Balloons Over Bend Children's Festival and Theater in the Park. LIOE Races include the Happy Girls Run Series, Haulin' Aspen, Salmon Run and Kids Rock the Races. For each ticketed event and race, LIOE donates a portion of proceeds to local nonprofit organizations. With our beneficiaries, we raise awareness and much-needed funds for vital nonprofit groups across the Northwest. In the past 10 years, LIOE has donated over $225,000 to local charities and nonprofits.