Summit Medical Group opens expanded outpatient infusion center

Imaging, lab departments also redesigned

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Summit Medical Group Oregon announced Tuesday the grand opening of its expanded, state-of-the-art, 5,500 square-foot outpatient infusion center at its Eastside Bend Clinic, located at 1501 NE Medical Center Drive.

The enhancements include a USP 797 & 800 Infusion Compounding Room to ensure safety in every aspect of infusion preparation, as well as redesigned Lab and Imaging departments to offer seamless access to ancillary services.

SMGOR patients will benefit from the highest quality treatment protocols and multidisciplinary, coordinated care, the organization said in a news release, which continues below:

“When it comes to fighting cancer, we want all of our patients to receive the very best quality of care with a fully integrated care team focused on beating cancer and enhancing the quality of life of every patient we see. We feel the important innovations we’ve made will help transform cancer care in our community,” said Russell Massine, MD, SMGOR Chief Physician Executive. “As we move into 2021, we will continue to focus on cancer care and further our research to find cures and better treatment for all patients.”

SMGOR’s new infusion center includes twice the amount of space (5,500 square feet) than the previous infusion suite and is equipped with 36 reclining loungers for patients receiving chemotherapy, rheumatology infusion, and other intravenous treatments.

The infusion suite now offers patients and their family private rooms, as well as socially distanced infusion chairs with plenty of windows and natural light, designed to provide a more peaceful setting for patients undergoing treatment.

Adjacent to the patient care area, the state-of-the-art infusion compounding room is dedicated to safely preparing every aspect of infusion and treatment. The center’s infusion compounding room is one of the first in Central Oregon to meet the USP 797 & 800 requirements and receive full accreditation for all USP 800 requirements.

SMGOR provides comprehensive cancer care, including medical and surgical oncology, rheumatology infusion, advanced imaging and access to select clinical trials.

The newly designed Lab and Imaging departments feature state-of-the-art, comprehensive diagnostic radiological imaging services including general x-ray, multi-slice computed tomography (CT), high-field magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), digital diagnostic and 3D screening mammography, ultrasound and bone densitometry (DEXA).

The more spacious Lab is conveniently located between primary care, radiology and the new infusion areas, allowing patients more streamlined access to providers and services. SMGOR’s CLIA-permitted facility is licensed to perform a broad spectrum of complex lab services, including testing in chemistry, hematology, coagulation, urinalysis, microbiology and immunochemistry.

“SMGOR has quickly become a leader in our region for exceptional quality, value, and patient experiences. In 2018, SMGOR began implementing its strategic plan including growing its patient-centered medical home, population health and overall quality programs while developing the foundational elements for service lines of excellence with an aim to lower the total cost of care in our community,” explains Justin Sivill, SMGOR Regional Chief Operating Officer.

“SMGOR’s new USP 800 certified infusion center will serve as the first of many investments toward developing a world-class cancer care facility for Central Oregon producing exceptional outcomes for patients and eliminating expensive facility fees often related to this type of care.”

In addition to providing key medical services, SMGOR’s new infusion center will feature a resource center stocked with information and educational materials as well as a non-clinical patient navigator to guide patients through information regarding their diagnosis, treatment and recovery process.

For a video tour of SMGOR’s new outpatient infusion center, click here.

About Summit Medical Group Oregon

Formed in 2018 through a strategic partnership between Bend Memorial Clinic (BMC) and Summit Health Management, Summit Medical Group Oregon’s comprehensive care model includes Summit Medical Group Oregon – Bend Memorial Clinic, the largest physician-owned multi-specialty group in Central Oregon, and Summit Medical Group Oregon – Bend Urology Associates, a specialty urological care clinic offering treatment of urinary tract disorders to the Central and Eastern Oregon communities. Summit Medical Group Oregon’s 130 providers offer primary care, urgent care, and over 30 medical specialty and surgical clinics to patients throughout Central Oregon. For more information, please visit www.smgoregon.com.