‘You Are Not Alone’ web page shares resources for reducing isolation

Community Billboard

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- “You Are Not Alone” is a new online resource to prevent and address isolation and other challenges and risks to Oregonians that may occur during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You Are Not Alone” is a comprehensive resource list, including contact information to get assistance for situations or report incidents, such as domestic and sexual violence prevention; suicide prevention; mental health, alcohol and drug abuse; help for youth and elders; financial exploitation and abuse reporting.

There are flyers, downloadable informational cards, social media resources and printable materials for sharing. This material is also available in other languages.

This campaign was created by a Threat Management Taskforce under the guidance of the Oregon Department of Human Services Mass Care Operations Team. The mission of ODHS is to help Oregonians in their own communities achieve well-being and independence through opportunities that protect, empower, respect choice and preserve dignity.

Please check out the materials and share “You Are Not Alone:” https://govstatus.egov.com/or-dhs-not-alone.