Discover Your Forest, Mt. Bachelor interpretive programs canceled

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Out of an abundance of caution, staff and volunteer safety concerns, and in light of the increasing spread of COVID-19, Mt. Bachelor and Discover Your Forest leadership, in consultation with our National Forest partners, have made the difficult decision to cancel interpretive programs at the mountain this season.

These programs include Snowshoe With a Ranger, Ski With a Ranger, and Jr. Snow Ranger events. Despite the success of these beloved programs, this decision allows Mt. Bachelor staff to devote their undivided attention to visitor safety as they closely manage their lift and parking reservation systems.

Mt. Bachelor and Discover Your Forest will continue to work together to find creative ways to promote conservation education, and responsible recreation to the thousands of visitors to the mountain.

Each year, our public snowshoe tours bring in several thousand dollars in donations to support free school field trips focusing on winter ecology, snow science and climate change.

These school programs will continue to be offered free of charge virtually by the Discover Your Forest education department.

If you would like to help us offset these donation losses and support our efforts to connect more than 12,000 local students to their public lands annually, you can do so by donating at discoveryourforest.com/donate.