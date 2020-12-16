Bend Park and Rec to host first Drive-Thru Holiday Food Drive

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend Park and Recreation District is hosting its first ever Drive-Thru Holiday Food Drive on Saturday, to help fill the shelves at the NeighborImpact Food Bank.

Community members are invited to bring food donations to one of two BPRD locations from noon to 3 p.m. this Saturday. The event will be held outdoors, and for the safety of donors and staff, face coverings and distancing are required.

Details:

Saturday, Dec. 19 – Noon to 3 p.m.

Bend Senior Center (1600 SE Reed Market Rd.)

The parking lot across from The Pavilion (1001 SW Bradbury Dr.)

Food Bank donation items needed most include:

Canned proteins (chicken, tuna, etc.)

Soups and stews

Canned vegetables and fruit

Dried beans (black beans, pinto beans, lentils)

No glass packaging, please.

A NeighborImpact donation bin will also be available at The Pavilion through mid-January. Registered facility visitors are encouraged to bring food items to donate when they come to skate.

Support to local food banks is needed now more than ever, according to NeighborImpact. “This year, the NeighborImpact Food Bank’s need for food has increased by 50% and we are seeking nonperishable food donations,” said Carolyn Candela, food resource specialist with NeighborImpact.

BPRD staff and patrons have an annual tradition of supporting community need around the holidays. Facility closures and health and safety regulations have required a new approach to gathering donations. The Drive-Thru Donation event will provide a safe, easy way to contribute to NeighborImpact.

“This year has demonstrated how much community members need one another and we are excited to offer a way to continue support to NeighborImpact and provide food for our neighbors this winter,” said Julie Brown, BPRD communications and community relations manager.