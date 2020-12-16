The Salvation Army of C. Oregon launches ‘Virtual Red Kettle’ campaign

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- For the first time in its 130-year history, The Salvation Army is taking its iconic red kettles virtual this holiday season.

The Virtual Red Kettle Campaign for The Salvation Army of Central Oregon has a goal of raising $10,000 online through the platform. So far, they have raised just over $5,350 with 53.5% left to reach their goal and only 8 days left to fundraise.

Virtual Red Kettles are designed to create a contactless and safe way for the public to give to The Salvation Army without even leaving their homes.

“We’re so thankful for our community. Because of their generosity, The Salvation Army is able to help people in need all year long in Deschutes County,” said Major Michael Johnson, The Salvation Army Bend Commanding Officer.

Due to COVID-19, the funds raised through The Salvation Army's iconic Red Kettles are at risk this year while requests for services are at an all-time high. COVID-19 has not only created a bigger need to fill, but it has also decreased the number of traditional red kettles on street corners and at store entrances this Christmas season.

Every donation provides help and hope to those in need, and all gifts stay right here in Central Oregon. Visit RedKettleBend.org to learn more about how you can help The Salvation Army rescue Christmas for your neighbors in need this year.

###

About the Red Kettle Campaign

From its humble origin as a fundraiser started by a Salvation Army captain in San Francisco in 1891, the Red Kettle Campaign has grown into one of the most recognizable and important charitable campaigns in the United States. As part of the campaign, more than 25,000 Salvation Army workers and volunteers spread throughout the country to ring bells and solicit spare change donations to the iconic red kettles from holiday shoppers. Last year, money raised helped The Salvation Army provide food, clothing, toys and other assistance to 30 million Americans in need. Donate now at RedKettleBend.org

About The Salvation Army serving Deschutes County

The Salvation Army provides help for the most basic needs of local residents without regard to race, creed, social status, sexual orientation, gender identity or religion. The Salvation Army’s services include programs that help people transition from crisis to safety and stability—365 days a year.

Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheSalvationArmyCentralOregon

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SalArmyCascade