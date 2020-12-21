ODOT Region 4 construction report: Week of Dec. 21-25

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the Oregon Department of Transportation Region 4 construction update for the week of Dec. 21-25.

The Oregon Department of Transportation is committed to providing a safe, efficient transportation system. ODOT invests in Oregon's future through roadway improvement projects. The following projects are located within ODOT's Region 4 encompassing Central Oregon from The Dalles to Klamath Falls on the east side of the Cascades.

All work is dependent on weather conditions, and schedules are subject to change.

Crook County

U.S. 26: Prineville Rails to Trails, Ochoco Highway, MP 19.4-MP19.7) Knife River will be performing earth work and grading activities throughout the week. No impacts to traffic are anticipated.

Deschutes County

U.S. 97: S Century Drive to USFS border (MP 153.11-MP 156.26) High Desert Aggregate will perform logging operations to clear trees for the new northbound highway alignment during the daytime. There may be periodic lane closures on U.S. 97 utilizing lane shifts or flaggers. The contractor will also perform earthwork activities in this area. Delays of up to 20 minutes are possible.

Harney/Lake counties

US395: Big Stick – Alkali Lake, Lakeview, Lakeview-Burns Highway (MP 15.43- MP46.93. Work is scheduled to start in April 2021.

Hood River County

I-84: Hood River Eastbound & Westbound Bridges project, I-84 (MP 63.9-64.42) No project work taking place this week.

Klamath County

OR39: Klamath Falls /Lakeview Jct. (MP 0.12 – MP 6.28, Malin Highway) No work expected.

OR39: Crest St. – Madison St. Klamath Falls-Lakeview Highway MP 2.99-4.26) Survey, excavation, sidewalk, and utility work is scheduled on weekdays, Expect minor delays.