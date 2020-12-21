OSU-Cascades offers course on ‘Cultivating Resilience in Challenging Times’

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Beginning in January, Oregon State University–Cascades will again offer “Cultivating Resilience in Challenging Times,” a course designed to help community members and students better cope during trying times.

The 10-week virtual course begins on Jan. 4 and meets Wednesdays from 5 to 5:50 p.m.

Participants will learn about mindfulness theories and practices, and develop insight into their own responses to life events. Topics include healthy and unhealthy coping mechanisms, how personal or family narratives limit thinking, relationship challenges and implicit bias, including social justice implications.

“While the end of the pandemic may be in sight, many individuals and families are likely to continue to experience anxiety and uncertainty related to the public health crisis,” said Lura Reed, who will lead the class and is a human development and family sciences instructor at OSU-Cascades. “This course will help participants develop tools to more effectively navigate the challenges of the pandemic, as well as the challenges brought by our everyday lives.”

Reed has taught courses on family studies, parent education, and families and poverty. Before coming to OSU-Cascades in 2004, she taught at Olympic College in Bremerton, Washington. She earned a Ph.D. in clinical psychology from the California School of Professional Psychology, Berkeley Campus.

The fee is $75 for the non-credit course and the priority registration deadline is Jan. 4, although registrations will be accepted until Jan. 27. Course participants can view recorded sessions of each class and complete practical at-home assignments.

For information and to register visit osucascades.edu/cultivating-resilience or contact events@osucascades.edu.