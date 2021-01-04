Kathleen Cody named new Healthy Beginnings executive director

Community Billboard

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- High Desert Education Service District and the Healthy Beginnings board of directors announced this week that Kathleen Cody has accepted the position of executive director.

Cody comes to the organization with more than 25 years of experience in nonprofit leadership. Cody joined the organization after former Healthy Beginnings Executive Director Dianne Murray-Fleck accepted a new position with HDESD as assistant director of innovation.

Healthy Beginnings, a 21 Cares for Kids partner, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing free comprehensive, health and developmental assessments for children between 0-5 years of age.

The organization offers services without income or insurance qualifications by building relationships and bringing together medical partners, early childhood educators, families, volunteers and donors interested in connecting families to early childhood services, parenting support, and pediatricians in Central Oregon.

“Serving as executive director for Healthy Beginnings will allow me to combine my teaching background, organization management skills and nonprofit fundraising experience,” said Cody. “I’m looking forward to being part of an excellent team and working to ensure that all of our region’s children enter school ready to learn, contribute, and thrive.”

Cody holds a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education from Oregon State University and spent several years in the classroom before finding her way into the nonprofit sector.

“I’m excited to be back in education and to further my commitment to and passion for helping children. The work of Healthy Beginnings will help our children enjoy the best educational experience possible and that matters to all of us,” said Cody.

###

About Healthy Beginnings

Healthy Beginnings is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that provides free wellness and developmental screenings for all children, ages 0-5. Serving families in Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson Counties, Health Beginnings was established as a grassroots organization in 1994 by three early childhood experts who saw the need to establish a way for families to identify concerns before entering school. Over the last 26 years, Healthy Beginnings has served more than 10,000 children in Central Oregon.

About High Desert Education Service District

HDESD is a regional support system that links school districts in Central Oregon to state and national education resources.