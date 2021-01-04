ODOT Region 4 weekly construction report: Jan. 4-8

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the Oregon Department of Transportation Region 4 weekly construction report for the week of Jan. 4-8.

ODOT is committed to providing a safe, efficient transportation system. ODOT invests in Oregon's future through roadway improvement projects. The following projects are located within ODOT's Region 4, encompassing Central Oregon from The Dalles to Klamath Falls on the east side of the Cascades.

All work is dependent on weather conditions, and schedules are subject to change.

Crook County

U.S. 26: Prineville Rails to Trails, Ochoco Highway, MP 19.4-MP19.7) No project work expected this week.

Deschutes County

U.S. 97: S Century Drive to USFS border (MP 153.11-MP 156.26) No project work expected this week.

Harney/Lake counties

US395: Big Stick – Alkali Lake, Lakeview, Lakeview-Burns Highway (MP 15.43- MP46.93. Work is scheduled to start in April 2021.

Hood River County

I-84: Hood River Eastbound & Westbound Bridges project, I-84 (MP 63.9-64.42) Removal of striping and placement of temp striping, shifting barrier to Stage 3 configuration (2 lanes WB, 1 lane EB, WEATHER DEPENDENT). Starting install of temporary access and containment underneath EB bridge, hanging cables.

Klamath County

OR39: Klamath Falls /Lakeview Jct. (MP 0.12 – MP 6.28, Malin Highway) No work expected this week.

OR39: Crest St. – Madison St. Klamath Falls-Lakeview Highway MP 2.99-4.26) No project work this week.

Lake County

US395: Cogswell Creek and Crooked River culverts project, Freemont Highway (MP 130.40 & MP 152.26 and MP 230.58 & MP 152.45) No work expected this week.

Sherman County

U.S. 97: Rockfall Project (U.S.97/Sherman Highway milepost 0.87-3.69) No work this week. Expect mobilization to begin 01/04/21 and begin survey and installation of message boards.

Wasco County (OR)/Klickitat (WA)

The Dalles (Columbia River) Bridge Project (U.S. 197 (WA) milepost 0.57-OR milepost 0.61-I-84 (OR) milepost 100.6-102.2). Work expected to begin early 2021.

Wheeler County

U.S.26: Bridge Creek Bridge Project (U.S. 26/Ochoco Highway, milepost 64.91-65.19) Work expected to begin early 2021.