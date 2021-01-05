ODFW invites artists to compete in annual wildlife art contest

Community Billboard

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Artists across Oregon and throughout the world are invited to compete in one or all three of the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife's 2022 stamp art competitions.

The winning artist in each contest receives a $2,000 award and winning artwork is used to produce collector stamps and other promotional items with sale proceeds benefitting Oregon’s fish, wildlife and their habitats.

For more information on contest rules and to order art prints, visit: https://www.dfw.state.or.us/stamp_contest/index.asp.

Stamp art contests:

Habitat Conservation Stamp

Art entries must feature an eligible species from the Oregon Conservation Strategy in its natural habitat. Species include birds, mammals, reptiles, amphibians, fish, invertebrates, plants and algae. See the contest rules and entry form for a list of eligible species.

Waterfowl Stamp Contest

Art entries must feature the Northern Shoveler in its natural habitat setting. See the contest rules and entry form.

Upland Game Bird Stamp Contest

All entries must feature the Chukar partridge in its natural habitat setting. See the contest rules and entry form for more information.

Entries will be accepted between Aug. 27 and Sept. 24, 2021 by 5 p.m., at ODFW headquarters, 4034 Fairview Industrial Dr., SE, Salem, OR 97302.

Artwork can be mailed or hand delivered. Packaging tips can be found on the final page of the contest rules. We welcome all ages and skill levels to participate.

A panel will judge artwork based on artistic composition, anatomical accuracy of the species and general appeal. All artwork submitted will be showcased at a free art show open to the public.

Collector’s stamps, art prints and other promotional materials are produced from first-place artwork. Proceeds from product sales are used for wildlife habitat improvement, research projects and conservation efforts.

Interested artists are encouraged to visit ODFW’s stamp art competition webpage for more information on the contests and to view entries from previous years.