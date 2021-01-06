C.O. Builders Association announces 2020 Excellence Award winners

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Central Oregon Builders Association has announced the organization's annual Excellence Award winners. The prestigious award recipients were notified on Wednesday:

Builder of the Year

Lifestyle Homes

Commercial Builder of the Year

R & H Construction

Green Builder of the Year

Salvesen Homes

Remodeler of the Year

Neil Kelly Design/Build

Green Commercial Builder of the Year

SunWest Builders

Sub-Contractor of the Year

Energy Conservation Insulation (ECI)

President’s Awards

First American Title Company

Public Official of the Year

George Endicott, Redmond Mayor

Architect of the Year

DKA Architecture & Design

Home Designer of the Year

The Shelter Studio

Material Supplier of the Year

Cost Less Carpet

Lifetime Achievement Award

Mike & Cindi O’Neil, SolAire HomeBuilders

Associate of the Year

Umpqua Bank Home Mortgage

Realtor of the Year

Harcourts, The Garner Group

Developer of the Year

Pahlisch Homes

New Member of the Year

Todd Joseph General Contracting

Non-Profit Partner of the Year

Heart of Oregon Corps

Volunteer of the Year

Kathy Temple, Mid-Columbia Producers

Committee Member of the Year

Anthony Salvador, Salvador Law

People’s Choice Award

Cameron Curtis, Curtis Homes

Gary Bunger Industry Loyalty Award

Rick Szymanski, Szymanski Co.