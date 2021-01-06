C.O. Builders Association announces 2020 Excellence Award winners
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Central Oregon Builders Association has announced the organization's annual Excellence Award winners. The prestigious award recipients were notified on Wednesday:
Builder of the Year
Lifestyle Homes
Commercial Builder of the Year
R & H Construction
Green Builder of the Year
Salvesen Homes
Remodeler of the Year
Neil Kelly Design/Build
Green Commercial Builder of the Year
SunWest Builders
Sub-Contractor of the Year
Energy Conservation Insulation (ECI)
President’s Awards
First American Title Company
Public Official of the Year
George Endicott, Redmond Mayor
Architect of the Year
DKA Architecture & Design
Home Designer of the Year
The Shelter Studio
Material Supplier of the Year
Cost Less Carpet
Lifetime Achievement Award
Mike & Cindi O’Neil, SolAire HomeBuilders
Associate of the Year
Umpqua Bank Home Mortgage
Realtor of the Year
Harcourts, The Garner Group
Developer of the Year
Pahlisch Homes
New Member of the Year
Todd Joseph General Contracting
Non-Profit Partner of the Year
Heart of Oregon Corps
Volunteer of the Year
Kathy Temple, Mid-Columbia Producers
Committee Member of the Year
Anthony Salvador, Salvador Law
People’s Choice Award
Cameron Curtis, Curtis Homes
Gary Bunger Industry Loyalty Award
Rick Szymanski, Szymanski Co.
