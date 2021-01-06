Grant to boost workforce training for laid-off Latino workers

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A $10,000 grant will help Central Oregon Latinos who lost work during the pandemic shutdown find new jobs or improve their English and train for another field.

The Latino Community Association will use the funds from the Barbara Emily Knudson Charitable Foundation to bolster its workforce education program.

LCA is seeing a surge of interest in its now-virtual English classes and tutoring and a new computer training class.

“We have seen folks in dire straits based on employment and we want to continue our efforts to help elevate them during this time,” LCA wrote to the foundation.

Most of the people LCA helps are low-income, immigrant Latinos with limited English proficiency. LCA also offers free legal consultations, citizenship assistance, low-cost dental clinics, and help applying for health insurance. In 2019, LCA’s services directly impacted 4,532 individuals and benefited more than 10,000 Latino family members.

The Knudson Foundation, based in Portland, says, “Our mission is to promote education, health and vibrant communities in Oregon.” It supports programs that lead to achievement and help people in transition, such as those who need to gain skills to re-enter the workforce.

Our mission is to promote education, health, and vibrant communities in Oregon.” It supports programs that lead to achievement and help people in transition, such as those who need to gain skills to re-enter the workforce.

About Latino Community Association

Since 2000, the Latino Community Association (LCA) has been empowering Latino families and children and building bridges across cultures to create a more resilient Central Oregon. In partnership with caring individuals, businesses, community organizations and public agencies, LCA remains committed to ensuring full participation of Latinos in our communities. Programs of LCA include: Workforce Education and Training, Family Empowerment, Healthy Families, Youth Rising and Cultural Enrichment. Its services impact more than 8,000 people every year. For more information or to join LCA, visit www.latinocommunityassociation.org or call 541.382.4366.