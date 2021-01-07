St. Charles Health System seeking applications for Community Benefit grants

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – St. Charles Health System is now accepting applications for four grants administered by its Community Benefit program.

Here are more details on each of the four:

Alcohol misuse prevention

For organizations, programs and services that work to address the issue of alcohol misuse in Central Oregon through education, prevention, intervention, treatment and/or recovery. St. Charles has identified alcohol misuse prevention as its priority for Community Benefit through 2022. Awarded quarterly. Learn more.

Basic needs

For organizations, programs and services seeking support for providing shelter, food and/or safety, with a focus on unmet needs in underserved and vulnerable populations. Awarded quarterly. Learn more.

Sponsorship

For applicants seeking support for a community event or community fundraiser. Because St. Charles receives hundreds of requests for sponsorship, grant awards will be focused on opportunities that best align with our vision, mission and values. Awarded quarterly. Learn more.

Small grants

For applicants seeking $500 or less. Awarded monthly. Learn more.

Applications may be submitted at any time. Deadlines and notification dates are below. Requests will be reviewed quarterly in February, May, August and November.

Deadline for submission: For notification on:

Feb. 1 Feb. 28

May 1 May 31

Aug. 1 Aug. 30

Nov. 1 Nov. 29

About St. Charles Health System

St. Charles Health System, Inc., headquartered in Bend, Ore., owns and operates St. Charles Bend, Madras, Prineville and Redmond. It also owns family care clinics in Bend, La Pine, Madras, Prineville, Redmond and Sisters. St. Charles is a private, not-for-profit Oregon corporation and is the largest employer in Central Oregon with more than 4,500 caregivers. In addition, there are more than 350 active medical staff members and nearly 200 visiting medical staff members who partner with the health system to provide a wide range of care and service to our communities.