State to continue added food assistance benefits through January

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Department of Human Services said Thursday it will continue to offer increased food benefits in January, to help Oregonians struggling as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This benefit increase applies to current Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients who are receiving less than the maximum allotment. Additionally, in response to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, there is also a temporary increase in SNAP benefits of approximately 15% for all recipients.

SNAP recipients do not have to take any action to receive additional benefits as they will be placed directly on their Oregon EBT cards. Households receiving SNAP benefits will see the additional supplement to their benefits based on a maximum allotment scale.

For example, if there are four individuals in a household and that household is currently receiving $500 in benefits, the emergency allotment supplement will raise their benefits to the maximum allowed for households of four, which is $680 per month – or an increase of $180.

With the additional increase in benefits, the total food benefits for that household would be $782 for the month. Total supplemental benefits will differ based on each household’s regular monthly allotment.

Household Size Maximum Monthly Benefit Amount Benefit amount with 15% increase 1 $204 $234 2 $374 $430 3 $535 $615 4 $680 $782 5 $807 $929 6 $969 $1,114 7 $1,071 $1,232 8 $1,224 $1,408 Each additional person $153 $176

Additional benefits will be issued on January 12 and January 29. The January 29 benefits are for anyone who began receiving SNAP January 12 or after. Households only receive one allotment.

For more information about emergency supplemental allotments or to review frequently asked questions, visit https://www.oregon.gov/dhs/ASSISTANCE/FOODBENEFITS/Pages/About-SNAP.aspx.

Oregonians who receive SNAP can contact their local Self-Sufficiency Programs, Aging and People with Disabilities or Area Agency on Aging office for more information. Find a local office at https://www.oregon.gov/DHS/Offices/Pages/index.aspx or call 2-1-1.