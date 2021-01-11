Assistance League of Bend provides tutoring scholarships

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Through its Operation School Bell® Program, the Assistance League of Bend is pleased to present scholarships to nine deserving students for additional tutoring.

The Assistance League, a 21 Cares for Kids partner, is are partnering with Bloom Tutors, a company that works with local substitute teachers who are in need of work due to COVID-19, to provide weekly tutoring hours to help students master their schoolwork.

These students have been recognized by their Bloom Tutor for their dedication and hard work and have been identified as students who could greatly benefit from an additional month of tutoring.

Contact Deanna Craig at president@assistanceleaguebend.org or 541-389-2075, to learn more about the tutoring scholarships.

Assistance League of Bend is an all-volunteer, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization making a difference in the lives of children and adults facing hardships like poverty, homelessness and cancer in Deschutes County. Please visit their website www.assistanceleague.org/bend for more information.