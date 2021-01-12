‘Central Oregon Gives’ raises over $700,000 for more than 75 nonprofits

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Central Oregon Gives is pleased to announce the success of their annual giving campaign, that ended with $704,000 raised for over 75 nonprofits!



Central Oregon Gives set their sights on a goal to raise $500,000 for area nonprofits before the end of 2020. What If We Could's Rys Fairbrother and Source Weekly Publisher Aaron Switzer are thrilled that this year's goal out raised last year's and ended the campaign at $704,000 raised for Central Oregon nonprofits.



“With the uncertainty of 2020, we are more than pleased that this year’s total amount donated was more than 2019’s campaign, by over $100,000!” says Fairbrother.



“With all of the challenges that nonprofits are facing this year, it feels really good to see the Central Oregon community step up and give more than last year,” said Switzer. “When we started Central Oregon Gives this year during the pandemic, there was a real need for a digital giving opportunity and people really responded.”



An additional, $25,000 anonymous donation to the program allowed Central Oregon Gives to offer nonprofits the chance to earn additional money. The top-earning nonprofit in the program got a $15,000 bonus, while those earning the top amount in their individual category also had the opportunity to win an additional $2,000. Also, the nonprofit earning the most donations of $25 and under also earned a $2,000 prize.



This year, Saving Grace was the top earner, winning $15,000.