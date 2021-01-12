Family Access Network receives $7,500 from Cow Creek Umpqua Foundation

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Family Access Network received a $7,500 grant in support of FAN Advocate services in Deschutes County from Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation in July.

These funds will help connect disadvantaged children and their families to crucial resources like rent assistance, clothing, food, healthcare, and much more.

“Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation’s steadfast support of FAN over the years is truly inspiring. They have improved the lives of countless Oregon families, and played a vital role in ensuring children’s basic needs were met during this particularly difficult year.”

—Julie Lyche, FAN Executive Director

Since 1997, Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation has awarded over $17 million dollars in grants to community non-profit organizations. The foundation awards grants to organizations in the seven-county homeland territory (Coos, Deschutes, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine, Klamath, and Lane counties) as recognized by the Cow Creek Bank of the Umpqua Tribe of Indians.

Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation believes that nobody should be hungry, every child should be safe, education builds character, and that healthy bodies and healthy minds mean healthy communities.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 26 advocates at 62 sites in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties. These advocates work tirelessly to help families break the cycle of poverty. The direct placement of FAN advocates within schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to essential basic needs.

To learn more about the Family Access Network, please visit www.familyaccessnetwork.org or call (541) 693-5675.

Family Access Network’s mission is to offer assistance, possibility and hope to Central Oregon families in need by connecting them with crucial resources that will help children flourish in school and in life. Every year, FAN advocates improve the lives of over 8,000 children and family members in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties.