St. Charles Foundation grant benefits new Sisters community website

Community Billboard

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Sisters Country Community Connects is benefiting from a $5,000 grant from the St. Charles Foundation. The grant was awarded to Citizens4Community to help facilitate inclusion of the Latinx community in Sisters Country.

As a sponsor of the newly launched community website, sisterscommunity.org, C4C used some of the grant funding to pay for Spanish translation of the website’s static content.

The Sisters County Community Connects website serves as an inclusive online communication and resource hub for all of Sisters Country.

As a free dynamic resource, the website allows registered community members to add content to the Directory, Volunteer listings, Events Calendar and to share Community Building stories and projects.

As a community resource, it is essential that the website be accessible and understood by all members of Sisters Country community. The grant from St. Charles is helping Sisters Country Community Connects reach the community’s Spanish speaking population and honor this commitment to inclusivity.