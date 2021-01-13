Bend-La Pine Schools seeks volunteer to serve on budget committee

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend-La Pine Schools seeks volunteers to join its Budget Committee, beginning in February.

The committee, which includes the seven elected members of the Bend-La Pine Schools Board of Directors and seven members of the community, currently has one opening. The committee works with district staff to review and approve the school district’s budget each year.

Members of the committee typically serve three-year terms and are asked to participate in several meetings during the spring of each school year to review the proposed budget.

Applications for the volunteer position are due Friday, January 22. Members must live within the school district, be registered to vote and cannot be current employees or agents for Bend-La Pine Schools.

To apply, submit a letter of interest and resume via email to andrea.wilson@bend.k12.or.us or via mail to: Bend-La Pine Schools Board of Directors, Attn: Andrea Wilson, 520 NW Wall St., Bend, OR 97703.

For additional information, contact 541-355-1000.