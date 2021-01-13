Rimrock Trails using grants for adolescent residential treatment classroom

Community Billboard

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Rimrock Trails Treatment Services is beyond grateful to receive $1,000 in grant funds from the Roundhouse Foundation and an additional $1,500 from OnPoint Community Credit Union to purchase necessary sensory sensitive furniture, equipment, and supplies for the classroom in the adolescent residential treatment program.

“Many of the teens in our residential treatment program suffer from anxiety disorders, depression, and have special learning needs. They often struggle with sensory overwhelm daily and if this is not addressed, it can lead to an inability to learn. Like the Roundhouse Foundation and OnPoint Community Credit Union, Rimrock Trails understands that investing in education is one of the best ways to build thriving communities. Funding from these two amazing organizations allows us to create a sensory sensitive infrastructure so that the teens in our program can flourish and thrive in the classroom.” – Michelle Duff, Rimrock Trails Treatment Services, Community Relations Manager

The Rimrock Trail’s adolescent residential treatment campus provides a safe and supportive therapeutic environment conducive to learning, empowerment, and change. They operate a learning and educational center for school credit recovery, provide trauma-informed therapy, and offer enrichment activities such as health and wellness classes, craft and art programs, and outdoor adventures. The school credit recovery educational program is essential to the success of the teens in the treatment process and is mandated for residential treatment programs by the State of Oregon.

About Rimrock Trails Treatment Services

The mission of Rimrock Trails is to provide comprehensive, evidence-based treatment services to improve the lives of individuals and families affected by mental health issues and substance use issues. They create a foundation for healing, strengthen family connections, and offer hope for a brighter future.

For nearly three decades the administration, board of directors, and team of behavioral health care professionals at Rimrock Trails have been dedicated to helping create lasting change in the lives of individuals and families struggling with mental health and substance use disorders in Central Oregon. Rimrock Trails is a 501c3 nonprofit human services agency, established in 1990 and has helped over 14,000 individuals and families in Central Oregon and beyond.

For more information about Rimrock Trails, please visit: www.rimrocktrails.org

About the Roundhouse Foundation

Roundhouse Foundations supports creative solutions to the unique challenges associated with the rural culture and landscapes in the Pacific Northwest. Their vision is to create a positive impact through collaboration in communities by encouraging creative problem solving, innovative programming, and to stimulate local economies.

For more information about Roundhouse Foundation, please visit: https://roundhousefoundation.org/

About OnPoint Community Credit Union

Since its founding by schoolteachers over 88 years ago, OnPoint Community Credit Union has always kept in touch with its educational roots. As they grow, their responsibility to the places they call home grows as well. With each new branch, their roots grow deeper and so does their impact—allowing them to invest in their communities by creating new jobs, providing more robust services to their members, and forging strong relationships with their community partners. OnPoint provides funding for nonprofits, local government-sponsored projects, and educational institutions and foundations.

For more information about OnPoint Community Credit Union, please visit: https://www.onpointcu.com/