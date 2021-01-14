Grant to Jericho Road will fund portable shower, laundry vehicle

Community Billboard

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Dottie and Eli Ashley Fund of the Oregon Community Foundation has awarded $10,000 to Jericho Road of Redmond to help in the purchase and operation of a portable shower and laundry vehicle.

According to Dr. Mark Keener, the program coordinator, “This generous award from the Ashley Fund shows that residents of our community and Central Oregon care deeply about the health and welfare of our fellow citizens. This will be of immense help in realizing this project”.

With the onset of the pandemic, facilities usually available to the homeless for personal hygiene have been closed and the concern about people’s health and stability under such stress is of increasing concern. A portable shower/laundry facility will be an effective tool in helping the homeless to maintain their health, dignity and a quality of life.

Jericho Road currently offers meal and backpack programs as well as rental assistance, emergency supplies and homeless camp outreach. For detailed information about Jericho Road and their programs, please visit https://jerichoroadofredmond.org or call 541-699-2099.