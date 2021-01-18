Assistance League of Bend provides shoes to 850 local students

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Assistance League of Bend is providing shoes to students in need in Deschutes County through their Operation School Bell® Program.

A partnership with Famous Footwear permitted them to purchase 850 gift cards at a discounted rate.

These gift cards are being distributed through the Family Access Network advocates at each school. Students will be able to select the shoes they want for up to $40 at the local store or through the online store.

Contact Janet Martin at programs@assistanceleaguebend.org or 541-389-2075, to learn more about the shoe gift cards.

Assistance League of Bend is an all-volunteer, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization making a difference in the lives of children and adults facing hardships like poverty, homelessness and cancer in Deschutes County. Please visit their website www.assistanceleague.org/bend for more information.

The Assistance League of Bend is a "21 Cares for Kids" partner.