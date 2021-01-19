ODOT Region 4 construction report: Week of Jan. 19-22

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here's ODOT Region 4's weekly construction report for the week of Jan. 19-22.

The Oregon Department of Transportation is committed to providing a safe, efficient transportation system. ODOT invests in Oregon's future through roadway improvement projects. The following projects are located within ODOT's Region 4 encompassing Central Oregon from The Dalles to Klamath Falls on the east side of the Cascades.

All work is dependent on weather conditions, and schedules are subject to change.

Crook County

U.S. 26: Prineville Rails to Trails, Ochoco Highway, MP 19.4-MP19.7) Knife River will resume work on this project by removing existing concrete curb and sidewalk and constructing new curb, sidewalk, and ADA ramps. Lane shifts may occur on U.S. 26 throughout the day near MP 19.6. No traffic delays are anticipated.

Deschutes County

U.S. 97: S Century Drive to USFS border (MP 153.11-MP 156.26) High Desert Aggregate and Paving will construct a new two-lane northbound highway alignment to extend the divided section of U.S. 97 south to Vandevert Rd.

Contractor will construct two wildlife undercrossing bridges, install wildlife fencing, and construct a new intersection configuration at U.S. 97 and Vandevert Rd. New asphalt paving, signs, and striping will also be completed as part of this project.

Harney/Lake counties

US395: Big Stick – Alkali Lake, Lakeview, Lakeview-Burns Highway (MP 15.43- MP46.93. Work is scheduled to start in April 2021.

Hood River County

I-84: Hood River Eastbound & Westbound Bridges project, I-84 (MP 63.9-64.42)Ramp (from 10 p.m. – 5 a.m.) and lane closures (from 7 p.m - 7a.m.) for removal of EB striping and placement of temp striping, shifting barrier to Stage 3 configuration (2 lanes WB, 1 lane EB, WEATHER DEPENDENT). Continuing installation of temporary access and containment underneath EB bridge. Speed reduction is in place, 50 m.p.h. through work zone.

Lake County

US395: Cogswell Creek and Crooked River culverts project, Freemont Highway (MP 130.40 & MP 152.26 and MP 230.58 & MP 152.45) No work expected this week.

Sherman County

U.S. 97: Rockfall Project (U.S.97/Sherman Highway milepost 0.87-3.69) Placing project message boards, beginning mobilization of construction equipment to site, starting survey work, pioneering road for construction access at MP 0.8.

Wasco County (OR)/Klickitat (WA)

The Dalles (Columbia River) Bridge Project (U.S. 197 (WA) milepost 0.57-OR milepost 0.61-I-84 (OR) milepost 100.6-102.2). Work expected to begin early 2021.

Wheeler County

U.S.26: Bridge Creek Bridge Project (U.S. 26/Ochoco Highway, milepost 64.91-65.19) Start of pioneering road for construction access at MP 0.8 and MP 3.2. Drilling and blasting to occur at MP 0.8, with flagging during blasting operation.