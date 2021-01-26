Healthy Beginnings welcomes Schmitt to board

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Healthy Beginnings has elected a new board member to help serve the Central Oregon community. Kristie Schmitt of Compass Commercial joins the board that works to ensure young children enter kindergarten ready to thrive through their no-cost health screenings.

She brings with her a wealth of knowledge and energy to the team, through both her work and her recent graduation from Leadership Bend.

“I am honored to be the newest board member of such an important nonprofit organization in Central Oregon. Healthy Beginnings’ mission to ensure all children have the best chance at success is close to my heart. I look forward to working with the board to help achieve this goal,” Schmitt said.

Healthy Beginnings has had to adapt to the COVID environment, and has been providing virtual screenings to families. As a long-standing Central Oregon nonprofit, the organization looks forward to Schmitt’s creative ideas and connections to continue to serve the tri-county are

About Healthy Beginnings

For nearly 25 years, Healthy Beginnings (HB) has provided Central Oregon families with accessible, free health and developmental screenings for children from birth to 5 years old. The organization also provides referrals to appropriate community agencies, follow-up services, information and support.

The purpose of this program is to provide accessible, preventative screenings to confirm the well-being of children and/or to identify and refer concerns in the areas of health, development, and behavior.

Since its inception, Healthy Beginnings has provided these services at no cost to families, and currently offers screening clinics throughout Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson Counties.

For more information about Healthy Beginnings, or to schedule a screening, please visit myhb.org.