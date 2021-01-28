Bend Elks Lodge gives $5,500 for C.O. Veterans Village project

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- On Wednesday, Bend Elks Lodge #1371 Trustee and Veterans representative Len De Groot presented a check for $5,500 to Erik Tobiason of the Bend Heroes Foundation for the construction of the Central Oregon Veterans Village.

The village will provide housing for local homeless veterans and help integrate them back into becoming productive members of society.

Tobiason stated that the project will create 15 small homes and that this donation will pay for the lumber cost of one entire house, meaning that the Bend Elks will be directly helping at least 10 veterans over the next 10 years.

The donation was made possible by a grant from the Elks National Foundation.

Even during these challenging times the Elks, at both the local and national level, are making an important impact in our communities.

Present for the event was Len De Groot (c), Exalted Ruler Adam Hollman (r), Bend Heroes Foundation's Erik Tobiason (l), Covo (project partner) representative J.W. Terry and trustee Richard Wolf (photographer).