Environmental Center’s Mountainfilm on Tour goes virtual, over 2 weekends

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- After 17 years at the Tower Theater, Mountainfilm on Tour-Bend will be a virtual two-weekend event this year that can be experienced from the comfort of home.

Mountainfilm on Tour showcases a selection of culturally rich, adventure-packed documentary films curated from the annual Mountainfilm festival held in Telluride, Colorado.

Proceeds from the event will benefit The Environmental Center, a local non-profit that serves as a regional hub for environmental education, engagement, and action.

“Mountanfilm on Tour always brings a fantastic mix of perspectives and stories about adventures, cultures, and the natural world,” said Mike Riley, Executive Director of The Environmental Center. “This virtual format will offer a really flexible experience, and a fun opportunity to support our mission.”

The Environmental Center will host two shows, each with different films.

First show: Friday, February 26 through Monday, March 1

Second show: Friday, March 5 through Monday, March 8

Attendees can tune in from Central Oregon or beyond any time during the designated three-day window. Viewing windows will open and close at 12:00 p.m. PST.

Tickets are on sale now for $10 (students), $20 (individuals), and $50 (households). Each show is approximately 90 minutes.

In addition to the films, The Environmental Center will host an online raffle with grand prize ski packages: One sponsored by Crow’s Feet: A Mountain Collective, and a second by Mountain Supply. There will be several additional prize bundles with various gift cards, gear and rentals, local experiences, and more. The raffle will be live the entire length of the event, from February 26 through March 8.

This event is sponsored by The Gear Fix.