Mt. Bachelor holding ‘Play it Forward’ food drive in Bend for NeighborImpact

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Play it Forward, part of Mt. Bachelor's Play Forever corporate responsibility commitment, celebrates and enables actions that support our local mountain community during this time of tremendous need and beyond.

There are many ways to Play It Forward and Mt. Bachelor is hosting a two-day food drive Friday and Saturday that will benefit NeighborImpact’s Food Bank.

Thank you for considering support and dropping off the Food Bank's most requested canned items at Mt. Bachelor's Bend offices at Sun Country Tours at 531 SW 13th Street, off of Century Drive.