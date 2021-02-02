Family Access Network receives $25,000 grant

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Family Access Network has received a $25,000 grant from the Tykeson Family Foundation to connect local families affected by the coronavirus pandemic with basic needs including food, utilities, transportation and rental assistance.

FAN’s COVID-19 Response Fund is directly assisting families in Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties who have been impacted through illness, loss of income, child care issues, etc.

FAN has served Central Oregon since 1993 and is well-prepared and able to meet this health crisis by providing families with the critical services that will help them weather this storm.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has put unprecedented strain on families in Central Oregon, compounding existing demand for food, shelter, clothing, healthcare, and more. We are deeply grateful to Tykeson Family Foundation for recognizing these intensified needs, and providing this generous support to our COVID-19 fund,” said Julie Lyche, FAN's executive director

The Tykeson Family Foundation focuses on health care and health sciences, increasing access to the arts, and supporting educational opportunities for underserved young people. They are driven by a passion to solve complex problems and a commitment to make a difference in communities across Oregon.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 26 advocates at 62 sites in Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties. These advocates work tirelessly to help families break the cycle of poverty. The direct placement of FAN advocates within schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to essential basic needs.

To learn more about the Family Access Network, visit www.familyaccessnetwork.org or call (541) 693-5675.

Family Access Network’s mission is to offer assistance, possibility, and hope to Central Oregon families in need by connecting them with crucial resources that will help children flourish in school and in life. Every year, FAN advocates improve the lives of over 8,000 children and family members in Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties.