KIDS Center urges awareness, education as kids return to school

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- After months of internet-based education, children and youth in Central Oregon are beginning to transition back to in-person learning.

Soon to be under the watchful eyes of mandatory reporters – all educators are legally bound to report any suspicions of child abuse – KIDS Center of Central Oregon anticipates a dramatic increase in the number of child abuse reports to the statewide hotline.

They are calling on the community to be aware, be educated and be involved as children and youth transition to in-person learning.

Transitions are often accompanied with increased stress and uncertainty, however being aware and increasing connection with your child can make the passage back to school more successful and even exciting!

“Youth are resilient when it comes to adapting to change, and parents and other caring adults are critical to their success,” said Gabrielle Allender, Director of Client Services & Prevention at KIDS Center. “Being present and listening are fundamental ways to decrease stress and anxiety during times of change.

"One way of doing this is to be aware of how your child is doing by increasing your time together and asking direct questions such as, how are you feeling? Is there anything you want to talk about?” said Allender, who is a licensed clinical social worker.

KIDS Center advocates for the prevention of child abuse as a way of life, and offers the following tips for parents and caregivers:

Be informed. Whether through training or through online resources, being educated on signs, risk factors for abuse, how to minimize opportunity for abuse to occur during quarantine, and how to report responsibly can help you identify potential instances of abuse in your children or their friends' lives.

Talk with other adults. Be courageous to start conversations with other adults about child abuse prevention. Ask what they are doing? Talk about how you can support and be there for each other.

Talk with your children. Having open and honest communication pathways is one of the biggest protective factors we can offer our kids. Hard conversations can be nerve-wracking, but they are ALWAYS worth it!

Check in with yourself. If you are noticing your own stress levels are rising, take a step back. Meditate, go for a quick walk, journal, talk with a therapist, call a friend, do what you need to do to safely ground yourself.

Ask for help. Parenting isn't something you have to do alone. Whether a friend, family member, parenting class, or a support group, reaching out when help is needed is never a bad decision.

Call to report suspected abuse. Anyone with a concern about a child's safety is encouraged to call the Oregon Child Abuse hotline at 1-855-503-SAFE (7233), or local law enforcement.

Allender calls on the Central Oregon community to be watchful, aware and educated about child abuse in an effort to make Central Oregon safer for our children and youth.

Child abuse prevention training sessions, offered twice a week in a virtual setting, are available to help the community learn how to minimize opportunities for abuse to happen, recognize potential signs of abuse, and how to report concerns.

More information about prevention training offered by KIDS Center is available online at: KidsCenter.org/Prevention-Trainings. Anyone with a concern about a child’s safety is encouraged to call the Oregon Child Abuse hotline at 1-855-503-SAFE (7233), or local law enforcement.

About KIDS Center: Founded in 1994, and built by the community, for the community, KIDS Center is a privately-funded non-profit dedicated to the prevention, evaluation, and treatment of all forms of child abuse. KIDS Center offers a variety of trainings to help our community prevent child abuse, learn how to minimize opportunities for abuse to happen, recognize potential signs of abuse, and how to report child abuse concerns. KIDS Center has provided sexual abuse trainings to 12,000+ adults via Darkness to Light trainings. Trainings on Internet safety–for individuals and businesses–and how to talk to children about their bodies and body safety–can be found by contacting KIDS Center. Information about KIDS Center’s prevention trainings can be found at kidscenter.org/prevention-trainings or by calling (541) 383-5958.