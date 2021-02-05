Info sessions offered on serving on Bend-La Pine School Board

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend-La Pine Schools’ Board of Directors invites interested members of the public to join a live information session to learn more about serving on the board in advance of the candidate filing deadline in March.

The live virtual information sessions will include key information about what it's like to be a board member, including duties and responsibilities, zones, filing dates and much more.

Join Interim Superintendent Lora Nordquist, Deputy Superintendent Katie Legace, Board Chair Carrie Douglass and Vice Chair Melissa Barnes Dholakia:

February 8 – English 5:30-6:30 p.m.; Spanish 7-8 p.m.

February 12 – English noon to 1 p.m.

Individuals who are interested in learning more about serving on the board should sign up to join these interactive sessions:

“Being a school board member is a powerful way to serve our community and local students. We want to empower anyone with an interest in service to run and would like to see our board reflect the diversity found in our community and schools,” said Carrie Douglass, Board Chair.

Visit the School Board Info webpage to learn more about the open positions, zones and find general information about serving on the board.

