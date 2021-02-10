Redmond’s Spirit Foundation awards $10,000 to area nonprofits

Community Billboard

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Redmond's Spirit Foundation kicked off 2021 by opening up a call for applications of donation requests up to $10,000 and 30 non-profits working with children, handicapped, elderly, or disadvantaged individuals in Redmond, Oregon applied.

Camp Eagle Cap will receive $1,500 to help cover the cost of camp for summer camp. "Camp Eagle Cap is a one-week summer camp for Central Oregon children who have lost one, if not both parents to drugs, suicide, incarceration, or abuse. The mission is to show God’s love to these children and give them hope."

Central Oregon Autism Movement will receive $1,500 to purchase sensory and safety items on an as needed basis; based on family requests. The mission of Central Oregon Autism Movement is, "to lead Central Oregon in Support and Community Acceptance for Individuals and Families with Autism."

Central Oregon Veterans Ranch will receive $7,000 towards a new tractor for educational, operations, and food production purposes. "We currently have a 1946 Ford Tractor that barely functions. A tractor will help support our Farming & Ranching Education, pasture rehab/livestock management, food production, and pumpkin patch preparation for veterans and veteran families." COVO's mission as a working Ranch is to restore purpose and spirit to veterans of all ages. "We build community and provide resources and support to veterans of war through agriculture and peer support groups, education, and activities."

The 30 nonprofits that applied for Redmond's Spirit Foundation donation provided a description of their organization and how they would use the funds. To help raise awareness for each applicant, we featured them in posts on Redmond’s Spirit Foundation Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/RedmondSpiritFoundation

Redmond's Spirit Foundation's mission is: Investing in programs, projects, practices and initiatives that create and serve a robust, inclusive and thriving family friendly community.

Redmond's Spirit Foundation founding Board Members: Bev Clarno, Mark Eberhard, Angela Boothroyd, Tim Moor, Wendie Every, John Duff, and David Foote.

If you would like to donate to Redmond Spirit Foundation, please mail a check to P.O. Box 1127, Redmond, OR 97756 or visit us on www.facebook.com/RedmondSpiritFoundation/ where you can find a donate button.