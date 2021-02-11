Oregon Lottery adds drop box at Salem offices for winners to claim prizes

Community Billboard

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Beginning Friday, a new drop box at the Oregon Lottery offices in Salem will open for players to submit their winning tickets and claim forms. The drop box is for prizes over $600 and up to $50,000.

Prizes of $600 or less can be redeemed at any Oregon Lottery retail location. The Lottery’s Wilsonville office remains closed and does not have a drop box.

For the health and safety of Lottery players and employees during the pandemic, the Lottery’s payment centers in Salem and Wilsonville have remained closed to the public since March 2020.

“With Lottery offices closed to the public, winners of Lottery prizes over $600 had limited options to claim their prize,” said Lottery Director Barry Pack. “Players could either patiently wait for the Lottery payment centers to reopen or mail their winning tickets to the Lottery office in Salem. Providing the drop box is just part of an ongoing effort to give our players a way to get their prizes without having to put their winning ticket in the mail.”

The drop box offers 24/7 access to submit a prize claim at the Lottery office in Salem. Lottery staff will process claims daily, and players should allow up to 14 days to receive their prize in the mail. Winner claim forms and envelopes will be available at the drop box for players to submit their prize claims.

In addition to the new drop box, the Lottery has been exploring other ways to provide players who have won prizes over $600 with a way to claim their prize. In the coming months, a new walk-up window and a new player-appointment system will also be available.

Players with winning tickets of $50,000 or more, still need to make an appointment to come to the Oregon Lottery office in Salem. Call 503-540-1000 for assistance. As always, players should be certain to sign the back of their tickets.

For downloadable claim forms and updates, players can go to oregonlottery.org/claim-a-prize.

Since the Oregon Lottery began selling tickets on April 25, 1985, it has earned more than $12 billion for economic development, public education, Outdoor School, state parks, Veteran Services, and watershed enhancements. For more information on the Oregon Lottery visit www.oregonlottery.org