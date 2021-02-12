Element Bend, an outdoor-inspired extended-stay hotel, opens in downtown Bend

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Outdoor enthusiasts can now check into a new hotel in downtown Bend that is perfectly designed for adventure. Element Bend, the first Element Hotel by Westin to open in Oregon, is now welcoming guests to its spacious, airy studios and one-bedroom suites beginning Friday.

Here's the rest of the full news release on the opening of the new hotel, located along Wall Street on the former site of The Bulletin:

Inspired by the natural beauty around us, wellbeing and environmental sustainability are a key focus of the hotel. Guests can take advantage of the abundance of local outdoor recreational opportunities.

Hike in the high desert, raft down the Deschutes River, or take a complimentary bike out to discover the beauty of Bend, Oregon, then rejuvenate back in the comfort of the hotel.

Element helps travelers put their mental and physical well-being first. Guests feel well-rested and restored through a one-of-a-kind arrival to wash away stress, soothing evening beverages, and peaceful, oasis-like rooms that offer a calming, home-like feeling.

Each suite is outfitted with fully equipped kitchens, spa-inspired bathrooms, and Westin’s Heavenly® Beds, ideal for extended stays. The experience provides the autonomy that guests love about online home rentals, with the comforts, excellence, and luxury that only a hotel can provide.

Element Bend is a dog-friendly hotel that welcomes canine companions.

Whether guests spend their days skiing Mt. Bachelor, summiting South Sister, or touring Bend’s famed breweries with dogs in tow, the experience at Element Bend is designed to refresh, so guests can embrace each day with enthusiasm.

Located in charming Downtown Bend, Oregon, visitors will be able to explore the city’s restaurants, breweries, and shops by foot. Element Bend is located at 1526 NW Wall Street, Bend, just across the street from Pioneer Park. For reservations, visit https://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/rdmel-element-bend/.

“We’re thrilled to be the first in Oregon to open an Element hotel and bring more than 25 years of hospitality management expertise to downtown Bend, Oregon,” says Mereté Vice President of Market Intelligence Liz Dahlager. “Element Bend will make an excellent addition to the city as an ideal hub for travelers who love outdoor adventure, wellness, and sustainability. From the start, we knew this project would reflect Bend's own ethos.”

To celebrate the grand opening and say hello to their new neighbors, Element Bend is offering a staycation package called Stay in Your Element for locals to experience the hotel. Follow @elementbend on Instagram for more details. At opening, Element Bend is also offering a special locals community rate of $99 per night. Special rate is only available to book directly by calling 541-585-7373.

Guests who want their stay to support local environmental initiatives also have the option to purchase Element Bend’s Pledge for the Wild Package. Element Bend is the first hotel in the nation to activate a partnership with Pledge for the Wild, supporting responsible tourism in wild places. The package will include:

Two souvenir coffee mugs A $20 donation to Pledge for the Wild A copy of Ineffable, a second edition photo book curated by Visit Bend, Pledge for the Wild, and local photographer and designer Richard Bacon, showcasing the talented photographers throughout the Central Oregon community. This book makes for an amazing coffee table addition for yourself, or as a gift for a loved one.



Custom-crafted for today’s healthy, active traveler who wants to maintain a balanced lifestyle while on the road, Element Bend’s outdoor-inspired design philosophy is clean, modern, and bright. An abundance of windows allows natural sunlight into the rooms and gathering spaces, the all-natural saline pool provides a healthier, more eco-friendly alternative to chlorine, and the sun-filled Motion Fitness center makes it easy to get a workout in with Life Fitness cardio machines and strength-training equipment.

Digital nomads can take advantage of Element’s meeting room and business center, with printing, faxing and high-speed internet available. Element’s signature Bikes to Borrow program enables guests to explore downtown Bend without worrying about packing their own bike.

A designated lobby storage area is perfect for guests that do bring their own bikes and skis. Coin-operated laundry machines are also available to all guests, making extended stays even easier.

Element Bend features many options for healthful foods including complimentary Rise breakfasts. Element’s signature Rise breakfast features healthful options including fresh granola, whole fruits, a hot item, and more. After a day of adventuring, guests can return for Relax, a complimentary evening reception hosted Monday through Thursday 5:00 - 6:30 pm featuring locally made wine and beer.

In addition, Element Bend features two Studio Commons, which are living room and kitchen spaces anchored by four guest rooms where guests can cook, convene, and relax together.

In the lobby, Element’s Restore 24-hour pantry is equipped with healthy foods such as pastas, artisanal meats, and cheese. Guests looking for an easy snack will find yogurt, cookies, crackers, trail mix, ice cream, gelato and more, and can also refresh with one of their extensive beverage selections including smoothies, specialty sodas, beer, and wine. Filtered water taps are included in every guest room and S’well water bottles are for sale in the pantry, reducing the need for plastic water bottles and waste.

Sustainability is also a core feature of the Element by Westin brand. Element Bend features several unique sustainability initiatives that guests can personally appreciate in a variety of ways:

Guest rooms feature carpets with up to 100% recycled content Wall art is mounted on a base made from recycled tires Walls feature low-VOC (volatile organic compounds) paints Bathrooms feature low-flow faucets and fixtures Light fixtures feature compact fluorescent lightbulbs that use about 75% less energy Disposables are minimized by providing silverware and glassware, and by storing amenities in a smart-dispenser system Recycling is made easy, with bins in every guest room and throughout the public space Filtered water is available in all guest rooms and in the public spaces (through a dispenser unit) Disposable cups made from recycled materials are available for guest use Element Hotels uses only 100% recycled post-consumer wastepaper for all printing and stationery needs Electric vehicle charging stations are offered for guests to reduce carbon footprint



Located in the heart of Central Oregon, Bend is both a mountain playground and a hub of independent breweries. Easily accessed from Portland, Beaverton, the Bay Area and even L.A. and Seattle, it is the idyllic destination for a weekend, week, or longer. Hiking trails in the Three Sisters Wilderness Area are less than an hour away, a stunning landscape of alpine forest and volcanic rock fields. The birthplace of American sport climbing, Smith Rock State Park is just 40 minutes away, featuring close to 2,000 routes. Two ski areas, Mt. Bachelor and Hoodoo, are located within an hour of Bend. Bend also boasts more than 22 breweries. Element Bend is located less than a mile from Bend’s popular downtown area, and just across the street is the Deschutes River Trailhead at Pioneer Park, a scenic river

trail perfect for walking dogs or a morning run.

Element Bend is managed by Merete Hotel Management, an approved third-party management company of Marriott International. It features 112 spacious guest rooms: 46 fully equipped suites and 56 studios with full kitchens. Seasonal rates start at $199. For more information, follow @elementbend on Instagram or @elementbendOR on Facebook.

About Element by Westin®

With more than 50 extended stay hotels across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa, Element Hotels is designed for today’s healthy, active traveler who wants to maintain a balanced lifestyle while on the road. Element has redefined the longer stay experience with an outdoor-inspired design philosophy that is clean, modern, and bright. With a sustainable, nature-inspired aesthetic, all hotels feature spacious and airy studios and one-bedroom suites which are outfitted with fully equipped in-room kitchens, spa-inspired bathrooms, and Westin’s signature Heavenly® Beds. Increasing flexibility and convenience for groups, Element’s one-of-a-kind private communal space, Studio Commons, is anchored by four guest rooms where guests can cook, convene, and relax together in the shared kitchen and living room areas. Element offers longer stay comfort with a conscience and thoughtful signature amenities, from its complimentary healthy Rise breakfast and Relax evening reception, to all-natural saline swimming pools, 24/7 Motion Fitness centers, electric vehicle charging stations, and Element’s Bikes to Borrow program. For more information, visit www.elementhotels.com and follow along on Facebook and Instagram. Element is proud to participate in the award-winning travel program, Marriott Bonvoy. With loyalty at its core, Marriott Bonvoy connects 30 extraordinary brands, and provides members experiences which they can book directly through Marriott International, making exploring the world more rewarding and memorable than ever before. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit www.marriottbonvoy.com.

About Merete Hotel Management

Mereté Hotel Management, previously InnSight Hotel Management Group, began in 1994 when co-founders Richard Boyles and Patrick McShane joined forces to develop hotels in the Eugene/Springfield area of Oregon. Mereté quickly expanded their portfolio into other areas including Hillsboro and Medford, OR. By 2007, the company had opened eight hotels, completed major expansions of current hotels, and oversaw two hotel renovations. In 2009 Marriott International selected Mereté as one of only eight management companies to earn the Partnership Circle Award, the highest honor Marriott can bestow to a management partner. In 2019, after 25 years, Mereté Hotel Management was announced as the new name of the company, reflecting the passion for hospitality and our ongoing commitment to our guests, associates and owners. Today, Mereté Hotel Management continues the tradition to pursue excellence in everything we do.