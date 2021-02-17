NeighborImpact, C.O. Assn. of Realtors offer closing costs assistance program

Community Billboard

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, homeownership was unattainable for many Central Oregonians. With the effects of the pandemic on the housing market, purchasing a home has become even more difficult.

Through a partnership with the Central Oregon Association of Realtors, NeighborImpact is helping to make homeownership a reality with “On the Home Stretch,” a closing cost assistance program.

"On the Home Stretch" offers assistance navigating the home buying process through counseling with a certified housing counselor. Participants gain knowledge and skills relevant to the current market, learn about other assistance programs available to them and receive up to $1,000 toward closing costs. Funding for the program is provided by Central Oregon Association of Realtors.

“COAR supports efforts to make housing more attainable in Central Oregon,” said Louie Hoffman, COAR 2021 President. “With the current inventory levels the market is very competitive and every bit helps toward achieving the dream of homeownership.”

To be eligible for the program, home buyers must purchase a home located in Central Oregon in the 2021 calendar year. Income limits and other eligibility requirements apply. For more information or to apply for the program, visit https://www.neighborimpact.org/homestretch/.

About NeighborImpact: NeighborImpact is a private non-profit governed by a board of directors drawn from across the community. Since 1985, NeighborImpact has led the region in developing solutions and bringing resources to Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. We help meet the basic needs of Central Oregonians, build economic security and create a community where everyone thrives. NeighborImpact receives federal, state and local grants, foundation grants and donations from individuals and businesses in our community. To learn more about NeighborImpact, visit www.neighborimpact.org.