St. Charles workers receive ‘Operation Helping Heroes’ award

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Financial representative James Fleming recognized the hard-working and dedicated health care workers at St. Charles Bend by presenting a COUNTRY Financial Operation Helping Heroes award.

Hospital representatives accepted the appreciation award of $1,500 this week, which will be distributed evenly to employees via gift card.

“My wife works at our local hospital and I know how dedicated our health care workers are to taking care of our community,” said Fleming. “It’s a small gesture to let them know how much they are appreciated for what they do not just today, but every day.”

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact communities across the U.S. and add pressure to the nation’s hospitals, healthcare workers and first responders, COUNTRY Financial is stepping in to provide funds for much-needed equipment and supplies.

Through its Operation Helping Heroes program, the company donated $3 million in 2020 to first responders, medical workers and military service members in the communities it does business in.

