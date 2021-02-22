ODOT Region 4 construction update: Week of Feb. 22-26

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the ODOT Region 4 construction update for the week of Feb. 22-26:

U.S. 26: Prineville Rails to Trails, Ochoco Highway, MP 19.4-MP19.7) Knife River will be removing existing concrete sidewalk and ramps. The contractor will also be constructing new concrete sidewalk and ramps. No impacts to traffic are anticipated.

Deschutes County

U.S. 97: S Century Drive to USFS border (MP 153.11-MP 156.26)

The contractor for this project will be performing bridge work for the new northbound alignment. No impacts to traffic are anticipated.

Harney/Lake counties

US395: Big Stick – Alkali Lake, Lakeview, Lakeview-Burns Highway (MP 15.43- MP46.93. Work is scheduled to start in April 2021.

Hood River County

I-84: Hood River Eastbound & Westbound Bridges project, I-84 (MP 63.9-64.42)) Continuing demolition of bridge deck. ) Continuing demolition of bridge deck. Work is behind concrete barrier and under bridge deck.Traffic is now in two lane WB configuration, with a single lane EB. Speed reduction is in place, 50 m.p.h. through work zone.

Lake County

US395: Cogswell Creek and Crooked River culverts project, Freemont Highway (MP 130.40 & MP 152.26 and MP 230.58 & MP 152.45) No work expected this week.

Sherman County

U.S. 97: Rockfall Project (U.S.97/Sherman Highway milepost 0.87-3.69)

U.S. 97: Rockfall Project (U.S. 97/Sherman Highway milepost 0.87-3.69) Excavation, drilling and removal of rockfall material at MP 0.8, one northbound lane closed during the week for trucking material, with flagging to move traffic through work zone during the day. Overnight single northbound lane closures possible from Monday night (5 p.m.) - Thursday morning (7a.m.). Continuing road pioneering at MP 3.3 and drilling at MP 3.6 sites.

Wasco County (OR)/Klickitat (WA)

The Dalles (Columbia River) Bridge Project (U.S. 197 (WA) milepost 0.57-OR milepost 0.61-I-84 (OR) milepost 100.6-102.2). Work expected to begin early 2021.

Wheeler County

U.S.26: Bridge Creek Bridge Project (U.S. 26/Ochoco Highway, milepost 64.91-65.19) Precast yard work, surveying, setting up fencing/gating.