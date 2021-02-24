Cascades Academy plans 7 weeks of summer camp for elementary students

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Cascades Academy's summer program, Camp CREATE, will be offering seven weeks of summer camp for rising kindergarten-5th grade students.

Half-day and full-day options are available each week on the school's 39-cre campus located near Tumalo State Park.

Camp CREATE stands for Creatively Redefining Education through Adventurous Teachable Experiences and focuses on programming based in STEM, robotics, nature, and art. Registration for Camp CREATE will open March 1.

"We are excited to provide a fun and engaging camp environment based on play and exploration. Our focus is to provide a welcoming, nurturing, and joyful experience for our campers," explained Jenae McCarroll, Camp Director. "In the STEAM-oriented camps, campers will be exploring the design thinking process and learning in a hands-on, experiential way," said McCarroll. "And, all of our camps will encourage students to ask questions, explore ideas, and be creative."

Each week will have a different theme, including: Around the World, Maker's Faire, Unity Games, Wildlife Wonders in partnership with ThinkWild, and Plant, Bloom, Grow in partnership with Seed to Table.

"After a full summer of healthy and successful camps last year, we are looking forward to hosting our seventh year of camp using all of the spaces available on our campus, including ample outdoor areas like our field, nature-based playground, and canyon, as well as our IDEA (innovation, design, engineering, and art) Lab and other classrooms. We are fortunate to have so many different learning spaces which will allow for required social distancing," said McCarroll.

Camp CREATE will follow guidelines provided by local, state and government health authorities, with camper and staff safety being the top priority. Camps will be limited to 60 students per week. Please visit the website for more information.

About Cascades Academy

Cascades Academy is a pre-kindergarten through twelfth-grade independent private school located in Bend, Oregon that focuses on challenging academics through experiential learning. For questions or press inquiries, please contact Barb Cartmell, Director of Admission, at 206.920.8585.

About ThinkWild!

Our mission is to inspire the High Desert community to care for and protect native wildlife through rescue & rehabilitation, outreach/education and conservation.

About Seed to Table

Our mission is to increase the health and wellness of the Sisters, Oregon community through providing equal access to locally grown, nutritious foods and through providing opportunities in farm based nutrition, science and art education.