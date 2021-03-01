Bend-La Pine parent groups partner to assist Family Access Network

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Parent groups across the Bend-La Pine Schools are uniting for the month of March to raise funds for the Family Access Network.

For over 25 years, FAN has connected children and families in need with crucial resources such as nutritious food, safe shelter, clothing, health care, and much more, enabling children to thrive in school and beyond.

This district-wide fundraiser will ensure that students in the Bend-La Pine Schools receive FAN advocate services.

Already this school year, FAN advocates have connected over 3,500 BLPS students to crucial services. The BLPS parent groups believe deeply in FAN’s work.

Parents have seen firsthand the way advocates help and inspire the Central Oregon community, which is why FAN was selected as the beneficiary of these unique fundraising efforts in this difficult year. Access to the essentials FAN provides is access to hope.

Donations can be made via the FAN website here or checks can be mailed to:

FAN

2125 NE Daggett Lane

Bend, OR 97701

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 13 advocates at 37 Bend-La Pine School sites. These advocates work tirelessly to help families break the cycle of poverty. The direct placement of FAN advocates within schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to essential basic needs. To learn more about the Family Access Network, please visit familyaccessnetwork.org/ or call (541) 693-5675.

All BLPS parent groups exist to promote and encourage communication among parents, teachers, administration, students and community. The parent groups sponsor and organize events at their respective schools, encourage participation from parent volunteers, deepen community spirit, and aim to enhance students’ educational experiences. Visit bend.k12.or.us/ to explore opportunities to get involved.