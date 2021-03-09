Deschutes, Jefferson counties seek input on natural hazard mitigation plans

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County and Jefferson County are partnering with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council to collect public feedback to support updating their Natural Hazards Mitigation Plans.

Both counties are offering individuals an opportunity to weigh in by filling out a public survey. The goal of the survey is to collect information from the community to better understand individuals’ preparedness, risk, and vulnerability to natural hazards. This information will be used to support both counties in updating their NHMPs and will help improve coordination of hazard mitigation and risk reduction efforts within the counties.

Deschutes County Natural Hazards Survey

The survey is available in both English and Spanish. All individual survey responses are strictly confidential and are for research purposes only. The survey is open now through March 19th.

English: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/deschutesNHMP

To request this information in an alternate format, please call 541-728-3872 or send an email to emergency.management@deschutes.org

Jefferson County Natural Hazards Survey

Surveys are available in English and Spanish. All individual survey responses are strictly confidential and are for research purposes only. The survey is open to the public now through March 15th.

English: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/JeffersonNHMP

To request this survey in an alternate format, please call 541-475-6520 or send an email to ayoung@jcso.law