Earth Day Oregon outlines April 22 fundraising campaign effort

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Earth Day Oregon has announced that it is celebrating Earth Day on Thursday, April 22 with a campaign that partners 52 Oregon-based organizations with an anticipated 150+ businesses in Oregon.

Earth Day Oregon is a statewide collaboration between sustainably-minded businesses and nonprofits. The campaign drives donation dollars to partner organizations by fostering and promoting fundraisers, sales, and virtual events at sustainably-focused businesses on April 22.

Businesses donate a flat amount, or create opportunities for community engagement by donating a percentage of business sales on Earth Day. Earth Day Oregon will collectively promote these fundraising opportunities leading up to April 22nd through its website (https://earthdayor.org/) and social media channels.

Over the last two years, Earth Day Oregon’s campaigns have brought together more than 200 business partners to raise $160,000 for 51 nonprofit partners.

Nonprofit partners are those working to advance one or more of the United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals — such as ending hunger and promoting sustainable agriculture, ensuring access to affordable and sustainable modern energy, or ensuring availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all.

Individuals can participate in three ways: By supporting businesses that are hosting special events and promotions for nonprofit partners; contributing directly to a nonprofit partner on April 22; or through Earth Day Oregon’s #MyPlanetMyPledge social media campaign by making a pledge to the planet, creating a sign about that pledge, and posting to social media.

The 2021 Earth Day Oregon nonprofit partners include:

AC Portland, Adventures Without Limits, Baby Blues Connection, BARK, Business for a Better Portland, Camp Fire Central Oregon, Cascade Forest Conservancy, Centro Cultural del Condado De Washington, Columbia Riverkeeper, Columbia Slough Watershed Council, Community Cycling Center, Conscious Growth, Crag Law Center, Depave, Ecology in Classrooms and Outdoors, Eco-School Network, Exceed Enterprises, Families for a Livable Climate, Farmers Ending Hunger, Forest Park Conservancy, Free Geek, Friends of Family Farmers, Friends of Outdoor School, Friends of the Columbia Gorge, Gorge Ecology Outdoors, Green Lents, Grow Portland, Growing Gardens, In Kind Boxes, Independent Publishing Resource Center, Lloyd EcoDistrict, Lower Columbia Estuary Partnership, Nursing Mothers Counsel of Oregon, Ocean Blue Project, Oregon Environmental Council, Oregon Green Schools, Oregon Wild, Senior Advocates for Generational Equity, Schoolhouse Supplies, Solar Oregon, SOLVE, St. Johns Swapnplay, The Blueprint Foundation, The Kindness Model, Trailkeepers of Oregon, Tryon Creek Watershed Council, Urban Nature Partners PDX, VertueLab, Westwind, Wild Salmon Center, Willamette Riverkeeper, Wind & Oar Boat School

About Earth Day Oregon

Established in 1970, the intent of Earth Day is to bring the importance of protecting the Earth to the attention of the public, the media, and our elected officials. Earth Day Oregon is an initiative to increase Oregon-based business and individual support for the state’s front-line nonprofit organizations that are daily working to create a better world.