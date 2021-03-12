Oregon Junior Achievement holds JA Inspire Virtual Career Fair

Community Billboard

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Junior Achievement of Oregon and SW Washington is hosting a self-guided virtual program open to middle and high school students looking to explore career opportunities in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program will be open from now until June 10, and participants will have access to the program for the entire 90 days. Students have the opportunity to jump-start their futures — from continued education to their ultimate careers!

Join us for webinars, educational opportunities and career resources from 50+ organizations across Oregon and SW Washington. Students will be able to submit questions and browse an array of career possibilities across Career Clusters, tailored to their skills and interests.

Register here!

JA Inspire has so much in store for this year’s students, including:

Keynote Speech by famed businessman and entrepreneur Mark Cuban

A self-guided learning experience for personal or classroom learning, following the JA Work and Career Readiness Pathway

In line with COVID-19 restrictions, the JA Inspire Virtual Career Fair offers a safe and accessible option for all students with access to a digital device. The virtual environment mimics the layout and dynamic of a physical career expo.

All materials offered on the virtual site can be saved and later emailed to students and parents at the completion of the career fair.

Missed a webinar? Don’t worry — participants can revisit the virtual material any time between March 10th and June 10th.

The curriculum is designed to get students thinking about a career path suited to their passion and guides them through all the steps necessary to build out a plan to get there. Courses include:

Find Your Path: Career planning and utilizing your interests Explore Your Options: Career clusters and job opportunities Present Yourself: Soft skills and developing your elevator pitch What to Expect: Priorities and planning for JA Inspire Day Build Your Network: Asking the right questions Make a Plan: Goal evaluation and the next steps

Junior Achievement partners with prominent local companies to prepare and employ the minds of tomorrow. Participants in the JA Inspire Virtual Career Fair have the opportunity to interact with online “job fair booths” with the following companies:

Allstate Insurance

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management

EC Electric

Emerick Construction

Portland General Electric

Taco Bell

The Standard

Washington Trust

KinTechnology

Precision Castparts Corp

Army National Guard

Providence Health Group

Coastal

IBEW and United Workers Federal Credit UnionAND MORE!

Why Junior Achievement?

Oregon's families currently face serious economic challenges that could potentially impact the future health and viability of our communities. Junior Achievement’s purpose is to inspire and prepare young people for their future economic success. With a focus on low-income and underserved communities, our programs enable K-12 students to become empowered, self-sufficient adults capable of managing finances, succeeding in their career goals and creating the businesses of the future. By connecting classroom learning with real life, students recognize the value of education. Junior Achievement programs have a proven impact at addressing work readiness, improving graduation rates, and boosting financial literacy and social mobility.

The brilliant students of today will guide us all towards a better tomorrow. Here at Junior Achievement, we aim to educate and inspire this young generation towards their highest potential.

Interested students, educators, and companies can learn more and register here!

About Junior Achievement of Oregon & SW Washington

Junior Achievement of Oregon and SW Washington (JA) inspires and prepares young people with relevant, experiential education in work readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy. We bring together school systems, business leaders and trained volunteers to provide equal access to the tools, people and experiences all youth need to be prepared for real life in the real world. That means students gain what matters most: control over their own lives, futures, and careers. Visit www.jaorswwa.org for more information.