ODOT Region 4 construction report: Week of March 15-19

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the ODOT Region 4 construction update for the week of March 15-19, including a nearly $9 million safety project along Hwy. 26 at Warm Springs that got underway this month.

The Oregon Department of Transportation is committed to providing a safe, efficient transportation system. ODOT invests in Oregon's future through roadway improvement projects. The following projects are located within ODOT's Region 4 encompassing Central Oregon from The Dalles to Klamath Falls on the east side of the Cascades.

All work is dependent on weather conditions, and schedules are subject to change.

Crook County

U.S. 26: Ochoco Highway, Prineville Rails to Trails project, MP 19.4-MP19.Construct a multi-use path along the prior railroad alignment from Juniper St. to Combs Flat Road. Construct a pedestrian crossing with flashing pedestrian signage and a concrete refuge at milepost 19.6 ) This week the contractor will be constructing new concrete sidewalk, ramps and a concrete median on U.S. 26 during the daytime. Lane shifts are possible to accommodate work in the roadway. No delays to traffic are anticipated.

Deschutes County

U.S. 97: S Century Drive to USFS border (MP 153.11-MP 156.26)

The contractor for this project, High Desert Aggregate and Paving, will be performing bridge work for the new northbound alignment. No impacts to traffic are anticipated.

U.S. 97: Nels Anderson Place-Romaine Village Way (Bend Parkway Repaving (MP 134.84-MP 141.12) Construct new ADA Ramps along the parkway, and re-stripe the roadway after paving is complete.

Starting Sunday night March 14 the contractor will be performing Stage 2 Phase 2 NB Closure: U.S.97 Northbound will be closed Sunday - Tuesday (8 p.m. – 6 a.m.) from Exit 139 (Reed Market Rd.) to Exit 135B (Empire Ave.). All NB Traffic will be diverted onto U.S. 97 Business route (3rd. St.) and will be detoured north to Empire Ave. where travelers will be able to regain access to U.S. 97 by way of U.S. 97 NB on-ramp at Empire Ave.

On Wednesday March 17, the contractor will switch to Stage 1 Phase 1 SB Closure: U.S. 97 Southbound will be closed Wednesday through Friday (8 p.m. – 6 a.m.) from Exit 135A to Reed Market Exit 139. All SB traffic will be diverted onto U.S. 97 Business route (3rd St.) and will be detoured south to Reed Market where travelers will be able to regain access to US97 by way of the U.S. 97 SB on-ramp at Reed Market.

On Friday evening, the contractor will switch to a single lane closure Northbound from Reed Lane to Reed Market Rd. The closure will be in place from Friday at 8 p.m. until Sunday 12 p.m. Traffic can expect delays of up to 20 minutes.

For more information, visit the PROJECT WEBSITE.

Harney/Lake counties

US395: Big Stick – Alkali Lake, Lakeview, Lakeview-Burns Highway (MP 15.43- MP46.93. Work is scheduled to start in April.

Hood River County

I-84: Hood River Eastbound & Westbound Bridges project, I-84 (MP 63.9-64.42) Steel strengthening and coating, replacing fasteners and bulb angles, pressure washing of superstructure. Starting to form soffits for future concrete work. Work is behind concrete barrier and under bridge deck. Traffic is now in 2 Lane WB configuration, with a single lane EB. Speed reduction is in place, 50 mph through work zone.

Jefferson County

and CTWS Reservation

US26: Warm Springs Safety Corridor - Construct new ADA ramps and an illuminated multi-use path throughout the city of Warm Springs, install pedestrian crossing safety devices across U.S. 26, update and replace the guardrail, and re-pave the highway with new pavement markings and signage.(MP103.02-MP111.16)

This week, the contractor will perform excavation and earthwork activities. The highway will be reduced to one travel lane that will be controlled by flaggers and a pilot car. Traffic can expect delays of up to 20 minutes.

For more information, visit the PROJECT WEBSITE

Klamath County

OR39: Crest St. - Madison St., Klamath Falls, MP2.99-MP4.26) Survey, excavation, and signal work is scheduled during the daytime Monday through Friday. Expect minor delays.

Lake County

US395: Cogswell Creek and Crooked River culverts project, Freemont Highway (MP 130.40 & MP 152.26 and MP 230.58 & MP 152.45) No work expected this week.

US395 & OR140 (Lakeview) ADA Curb Ramps (MP 142.62-MP 144.06) No work expected this week.

Sherman County

U.S. 97: Rockfall Project (U.S. 97/Sherman Highway milepost 0.87-3.69) Removal of rockfall material at MP 0.8, one northbound lane closed during the week for trucking material, with flagging to move traffic through work zone during the day. MP 0.8 is expected to be finished early in the week, then flaggers will move to MP 3.6, where blasting is expected to occur Tuesday. Single Northbound lane closure will occur from Fri (3/12) - Thurs (3/18) morning at 7 a.m. Continuing road pioneering at MP 3.3 sites.

Daily Lane closures with flagging and nightly lane closures (from Fri 3/5 - Thurs 3/11 morn), between MP 0.5 - MP 4.

For more information, visit the PROJECT WEBSITE.

Wasco County (OR)/Klickitat (WA)

The Dalles (Columbia River) Bridge Project (U.S. 197 (WA) milepost 0.57-OR milepost 0.61-I-84 (OR) milepost 100.6-102.2). Precast yard mobilization, shoulder closures at I-84 median for erosion control and water quality swale work.

Wheeler County

U.S.26: Bridge Creek Bridge Project (U.S. 26/Ochoco Highway, milepost 64.91-65.19) Installation of temporary signs, mobilization of equipment and starting build of detour embankment.

For more information, please visit the PROJECT WEBSITE