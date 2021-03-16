Crook County School Board member resigns; voters to choose successor

Community Billboard

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- After six years advocating for school safety and increased communication, Crook County School Board member Walt Wagner resigned late last week to focus on other life goals and projects.

Wagner's resignation is effective immediately. He has served on the school board since 2015.

"The school board appreciates Walt's six years of service to the voters and taxpayers, students, parents and staff of the District. Serving on a school board is not for the faint of heart. It is far more than one meeting a month. It takes time away from family, from business and from personal pursuits. Walt has been diligent and serious about the work. He will now be able to refocus on other priorities, and he leaves with the confidence that the District is in excellent shape, and he was a part of creating that," explained Scott Cooper, chair of the Crook County School Board.

Wagner’s current term expires in 2023, so the school board met Monday to decide between an appointment or regular election. Board members unanimously agreed to allow voters the opportunity to choose their own candidate, with the term lasting from July 1st, 2021 to June 30th, 2023.

Wagner has been representing Zone #4, which includes Powell Butte south of Highway 126 and a small southwest portion of the city of Prineville.

Two current board members, Chair Cooper and at-large member Gwen Carr, are both up for re-election on May 18th. The filing deadline for those positions is Thursday, March 18th.

In order to allow a new candidate to stand for election in May for Zone #4, the Crook County Clerk’s Office is extending the filing deadline for that seat to Wednesday, March 24th. Registered voters interested in serving must file a declaration of candidacy or petition for nomination with the County Clerk’s Office by 5pm on March 24th.

Citizens living in Zone #4 who are interested in serving on the school board should contact the Crook County Clerk’s Office. Filing information can also be found here on the County Clerk’s website.

Cheryl Seely, County Clerk

300 NE Third Street, Room 23

Prineville, OR 97754

(541) 447-6553

Cheryl.seely@co.crook.or.us