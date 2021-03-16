Family Access Network Redmond luncheon raises over $32,000

Community Billboard

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- During the week of Feb. 22, supporters of The Family Access Network (FAN) Foundation gathered virtually on an event website to celebrate the fourth annual Redmond Luncheon fundraiser.

With almost 100 website visitors, this event raised over $32,000 for Redmond FAN.

SunWest Builders provided the Title Sponsorship for the fourth year. The other monetary and in-kind event sponsors were key to making the event possible.

The generosity of individuals who made one-time and sustaining donations were essential to helping FAN reach our fundraising goal; furthermore, new monthly gifts were matched by Monte Vista Homes, doubling the impact.

“The generous support of the Redmond community could not come at a better time, as we continue to assist families disproportionately affected by the pandemic," said Julie Lyche, FAN's executive director.

"We could not do this very important work without the generosity of local donors, helping Redmond children thrive in school and beyond. On behalf of the FAN Foundation, we would like to thank all of our incredible donors, sponsors, and table captains who made this event possible. Together, we are making a difference in the lives of Redmond area kids and families.”

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 26 advocates at 62 sites in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties. These advocates work tirelessly to help families break the cycle of poverty. The direct placement of FAN advocates within schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to essential basic needs.

To learn more about the Family Access Network, please visit www.familyaccessnetwork.org or call (541) 693-5675.

Family Access Network’s mission is to offer assistance, possibility and hope to Central Oregon families in need by connecting them with crucial resources that will help children flourish in school and in life. Every year, FAN advocates improve the lives of over 8,000 children and family members in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties.