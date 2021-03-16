Oregon AG Rosenblum plans Wednesday consumer tele-town hall on COVID-19 scams

Community Billboard

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- It has been one year into the COVID-19 pandemic, and we still see scammers prey on Oregonians every day, Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said Tuesday.

"We have received reports of everything from price gouging for essential health and safety items, to scammers preying on the fear of not being able to get an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine," Rosenblum said.

"Scammers have set up websites to sell bogus products to potentially using fake emails, texts and social media posts as a trick to steal consumers’ money and personal information."

Rosenblum urged Oregonians to join her office for an informative tele-town hall with Attorney General Rosenblum and Rep. Wilnsvey Campos to discuss what they have learned about scams related to COVID-19 and a look at the year ahead.

To participate, simply dial: 855-756-7520 EXT: 71838 and you will be joined to the tele-town hall.

WHO: AG Rosenblum and Oregon Rep. Campos

WHAT: Tele-Town Hall

WHEN: Wednesday, March 17th at 11 AM/PST

DIAL: 855-756-7520 EXT: 71838