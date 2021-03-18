Girl Scouts to host walk-up cookies both in Bend this weekend

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Girl Scout Cookie lovers in the Bend area have a rare opportunity this weekend: Girl Scouts of Oregon and Southwest Washington is hosting a walk-up Girl Scout Cookie booth Friday through Sunday at their Bend Service Center.

Though pandemic conditions have prevented in-person booths for much of the season, recent improvements and county re-openings mean booths—while still rare—are possible in some areas.

The Bend booth will feature all eight varieties of Girl Scout Cookies, while supplies last, including Thin Mints®, Samoas®, Tagalongs®, Do-Si-Dos®, Trefoils®, Girl Scout S’mores®, Lemon-Ups® and gluten-free Toffee-tastic®. Payment by credit or debit card will be accepted.

What:

Walk-Up Girl Scout Cookie Booth

Where:

Girl Scouts of Oregon and SW Washington’s Bend Service Center

3188 N Hwy 97 #109

Bend, Oregon 97701

When:

Friday, March 19, 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 20, 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 21, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Online ordering through the Girl Scout Cookie Finder will continue to be available through March 28, offering a contact-free method for customers to support local Girl Scout troops.

Despite challenges this year, thousands of local girls are building skills, learning and having fun through participation in the Girl Scout Cookie Program. 100% of the proceeds from the Girl Scout Cookie Program stay local, powering essential leadership development and meaningful community impact.

About the Girl Scout Cookie Program

A little more than a century ago, Girl Scouts began participating in what would evolve into the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world: the Girl Scout Cookie Program. The program helps girls fund life-changing experiences and learning for themselves and their troops all year long, while gaining valuable life skills like goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics. To learn more about the history of the Girl Scout Cookie Program, visit girlscouts.org.

About Girl Scouts of Oregon and Southwest Washington

In partnership with more than 6,500 adult members, Girl Scouts of Oregon and Southwest Washington prepares more than 11,500 girls in grades K-12 for a lifetime of leadership, adventure and success. GSOSW’s programs in civic engagement, financial literacy, the outdoors and STEM serve girls in 35 counties in Oregon, and Clark, Klickitat and Skamania counties in Southwest Washington. The Girl Scout mission is to build girls of courage, confidence and character, who make the world a better place. For more information, please visit girlscoutsosw.org.